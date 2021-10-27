Colfax (NYSE:CFX) Hits New 1-Year High at $51.94

Colfax Co. (NYSE:CFX) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $51.94 and last traded at $51.63, with a volume of 536387 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $51.35.
Several research firms have recently issued reports on CFX. Barclays reduced their target price on Colfax from $44.00 to $43.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Colfax from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $53.00 to $51.00 in a report on Friday, September 10th. Argus upped their price objective on Colfax from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Colfax in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Colfax from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.33.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 2.19. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.86.
In other news, CEO Matthew L. Trerotola sold 151,446 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.01, for a total value of $7,422,368.46. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 455,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,334,249.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Rajiv Vinnakota sold 2,213 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.76, for a total value of $103,479.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 303,084 shares of company stock valued at $14,859,663. Insiders own 9.60% of the company’s stock.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CFX. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Colfax by 4.0% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,549,345 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $111,687,000 after acquiring an additional 97,220 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Colfax by 469.1% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 17,203 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $753,000 after acquiring an additional 14,180 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Colfax by 31.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 223,168 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,777,000 after acquiring an additional 54,007 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in Colfax by 18.5% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 15,949 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $699,000 after acquiring an additional 2,490 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Colfax by 18.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,362,723 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $59,700,000 after acquiring an additional 208,154 shares during the period. 95.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Colfax Company Profile (NYSE:CFX)
Colfax Corp. operates as a diversified technology company. The firm provides orthopedic care and fabrication technology products and services to customers. It operates through the following segments: Medical Technology and Fabrication Technology. The Medical Technology segment develops, manufactures and distributes medical devices used for rehabilitation, pain management and physical therapy.
See Also: What is a dead cat bounce?
Receive News & Ratings for Colfax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colfax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.