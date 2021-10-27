CoinPoker Market Capitalization Tops $9.16 Million (CHP)

CoinPoker (CURRENCY:CHP) traded down 34.9% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on October 26th. In the last week, CoinPoker has traded down 23.6% against the dollar. One CoinPoker coin can now be bought for $0.0333 or 0.00000055 BTC on exchanges. CoinPoker has a market capitalization of $9.16 million and approximately $845,634.00 worth of CoinPoker was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.54 or 0.00053597 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001647 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.77 or 0.00002912 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.16 or 0.00005212 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $129.14 or 0.00212698 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $63.17 or 0.00104054 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.14 or 0.00011754 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

CoinPoker Coin Profile

CoinPoker (CRYPTO:CHP) is a coin. It launched on January 18th, 2018. CoinPoker’s total supply is 278,237,314 coins and its circulating supply is 274,720,612 coins. The Reddit community for CoinPoker is /r/coinpoker and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for CoinPoker is coinpoker.com . CoinPoker’s official Twitter account is @CoinPoker_OFF and its Facebook page is accessible here . CoinPoker’s official message board is medium.com/@CoinPoker

According to CryptoCompare, “Coin Poker is a poker room built on blockchain technology that will offer competitive rakes with value added bonuses and promotions to drive traffic and a potential appreciation of their CHPs associated with the development of a robust poker economy. By using the blockchain technology the Coin Poker team aims to mitigate the key obstacles inhabiting the growth of online poker, such as payment processing issues, managing game integrity and creating purely random number generation. Coin Poker token (CHP) is an ERC-20 token that will be used as a medium of exchange on the poker room. “

Buying and Selling CoinPoker

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CoinPoker directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CoinPoker should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CoinPoker using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

