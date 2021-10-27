Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. (NASDAQ:COKE) Shares Acquired by Federated Hermes Inc.

Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. (NASDAQ:COKE) by 96.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 40,843 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 20,089 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Coca-Cola Consolidated were worth $16,424,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in COKE. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Alaethes Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated during the second quarter worth approximately $47,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated during the second quarter worth approximately $55,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated during the second quarter worth approximately $64,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated during the first quarter worth approximately $69,000. 37.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of COKE opened at $393.40 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.25. Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. has a one year low of $223.50 and a one year high of $460.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.85 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $396.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $378.35.

Coca-Cola Consolidated (NASDAQ:COKE) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $8.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.78 by $3.02. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter. Coca-Cola Consolidated had a return on equity of 47.72% and a net margin of 4.14%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 22nd will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 21st.

About Coca-Cola Consolidated

Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc engages in the production, marketing, and distribution of nonalcoholic beverages. Its products include sparkling and still beverages as well as energy products and noncarbonated beverages such as bottled water, tea, ready to drink coffee, enhanced water, juices, and sports drinks.

