Close Brothers Group plc (OTCMKTS:CBGPY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Close Brothers Group plc (OTCMKTS:CBGPY) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the seven research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company.

Several research firms have issued reports on CBGPY. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Close Brothers Group in a report on Monday, October 4th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Close Brothers Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Close Brothers Group in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th.

OTCMKTS:CBGPY opened at $41.83 on Friday. Close Brothers Group has a 1-year low of $27.51 and a 1-year high of $53.10. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.58.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Investors of record on Friday, October 15th will be paid a $1.6292 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 14th. This represents a yield of 3.85%.

About Close Brothers Group

Close Brothers Group Plc operates as a merchant banking group, which provides lending, deposit taking, securities trading and wealth management services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Finance, Commercial Finance, Property Finance, Securities, and Asset Management. The Retail Finance segment provides loans to predominantly retail customers, through a network of intermediaries.

