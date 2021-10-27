Close Brothers Group (LON:CBG) Receives “Hold” Rating from Shore Capital

Close Brothers Group (LON:CBG)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by Shore Capital in a research note issued on Wednesday, Digital Look reports.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada cut Close Brothers Group to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from GBX 1,800 ($23.52) to GBX 1,700 ($22.21) in a report on Wednesday, October 6th.

Shares of CBG opened at GBX 1,470 ($19.21) on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of £2.22 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.00. Close Brothers Group has a 1 year low of GBX 1,043 ($13.63) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,702 ($22.24). The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 1,548.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 1,565.48.

In other news, insider Mike Morgan acquired 1,360 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,493 ($19.51) per share, with a total value of £20,304.80 ($26,528.35). Insiders have bought a total of 1,389 shares of company stock worth $2,075,668 over the last ninety days.

Close Brothers Group Company Profile

Close Brothers Group plc, a merchant banking company, provides financial services to small businesses and individuals in the United Kingdom. It operates through five segments: Commercial, Retail, Property, Asset Management, and Securities. The company offers various deposit products, including fixed term deposits and notice accounts.

