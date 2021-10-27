Claraphi Advisory Network LLC Sells 100,401 Shares of ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK)

Claraphi Advisory Network LLC decreased its position in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK) by 30.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 224,194 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100,401 shares during the period. ARK Innovation ETF makes up 8.8% of Claraphi Advisory Network LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC’s holdings in ARK Innovation ETF were worth $29,320,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WASHINGTON TRUST Co increased its position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 17.3% during the second quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 563 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its position in ARK Innovation ETF by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 5,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $701,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in ARK Innovation ETF by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $452,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Welch Group LLC grew its position in ARK Innovation ETF by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 2,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parisi Gray Wealth Management grew its position in ARK Innovation ETF by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management now owns 7,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $976,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter.

ARKK traded down $1.31 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $119.89. The company had a trading volume of 217,137 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,199,113. ARK Innovation ETF has a 12-month low of $89.39 and a 12-month high of $159.70. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $117.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $117.99.

