Claraphi Advisory Network LLC Invests $1 Million in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Claraphi Advisory Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 22,117 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,002,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Haverford Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 16.3% during the second quarter. Haverford Trust Co. now owns 42,565 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,928,000 after purchasing an additional 5,960 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 7.0% during the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 7,808,236 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $353,635,000 after buying an additional 509,194 shares during the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp raised its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 84.1% during the second quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 493,626 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,356,000 after buying an additional 225,424 shares during the last quarter. New England Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 1.4% during the second quarter. New England Asset Management Inc. now owns 154,547 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,999,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. raised its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 8,645.6% during the second quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 642,361 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,093,000 after buying an additional 635,016 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Wells Fargo & Company stock traded down $0.19 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $50.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 371,886 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,064,801. Wells Fargo & Company has a 52-week low of $20.76 and a 52-week high of $51.41. The company has a market cap of $207.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.51, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.36. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $47.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $18.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.31 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 19.79% and a return on equity of 9.85%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.56 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.37 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 5th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.59%. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is currently 145.45%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on WFC shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $49.00 price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.71.

Wells Fargo & Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Co is a diversified, community-based financial services company. It is engaged in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance. It firm operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, Wealth & Investment Management, and Other.

