Claraphi Advisory Network LLC Increases Stock Position in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN)

Claraphi Advisory Network LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN) by 59.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 98,635 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 36,637 shares during the period. iShares Global Clean Energy ETF comprises approximately 0.7% of Claraphi Advisory Network LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC’s holdings in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF were worth $2,314,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Centerpoint Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 58.8% during the second quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd bought a new position in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Rockbridge Investment Management LCC bought a new position in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $41,000.

Shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF stock traded up $0.71 on Wednesday, hitting $24.46. The stock had a trading volume of 232,701 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,983,218. iShares Global Clean Energy ETF has a one year low of $19.25 and a one year high of $34.25. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.74.

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Global Clean Energy Index. The S&P Global Clean Energy Index includes clean energy production companies, clean energy equipment and technology providers.

