Claraphi Advisory Network LLC Increases Stake in iSun, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISUN)

Claraphi Advisory Network LLC grew its position in shares of iSun, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISUN) by 5.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 117,148 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,750 shares during the quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC owned about 1.29% of iSun worth $1,333,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ISUN. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in iSun by 134.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 239,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,721,000 after buying an additional 137,303 shares during the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of iSun during the second quarter valued at $1,288,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in iSun in the first quarter valued at about $1,242,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in iSun by 76.6% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 46,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $530,000 after purchasing an additional 20,220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of iSun by 108.5% during the second quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC now owns 21,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after acquiring an additional 11,072 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.54% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Alliance Global Partners boosted their price target on iSun from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th.

NASDAQ:ISUN traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $8.10. The company had a trading volume of 720 shares, compared to its average volume of 573,463. iSun, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.80 and a 1-year high of $32.24. The firm has a market cap of $73.61 million, a PE ratio of -21.68 and a beta of 0.20. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $8.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 4.21 and a quick ratio of 3.98.

iSun (NASDAQ:ISUN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.35 million during the quarter. iSun had a negative net margin of 12.95% and a negative return on equity of 17.14%.

iSun, Inc operates as a blank check company. It engages in the provision of solar engineering, procurement and construction services to the companies in the country. The company was founded on October 8, 2014 and is headquartered Williston, VT.

