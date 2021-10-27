Citizens & Northern (NASDAQ:CZNC) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Citizens & Northern (NASDAQ:CZNC) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $30.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Citizens & Northern Corporation is a one-bank holding company whose principal subsidiary is Citizens & Northern Bank. The Corporation’s principal office is located in Wellsboro, Pennsylvania. The Corporation’s other wholly-owned subsidiaries are Citizens & Northern Investment Corporation and Bucktail Life Insurance Company. Citizens & Northern Investment Corporation was formed in 1999 to engage in investment activities. Bucktail provides credit life and accident and health insurance on behalf of the Bank. “

Shares of NASDAQ:CZNC opened at $26.20 on Tuesday. Citizens & Northern has a 1-year low of $16.75 and a 1-year high of $26.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $415.14 million, a PE ratio of 16.38 and a beta of 0.45. The business’s 50 day moving average is $25.14 and its 200-day moving average is $24.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Citizens & Northern (NASDAQ:CZNC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.03). Citizens & Northern had a return on equity of 10.62% and a net margin of 22.61%. The firm had revenue of $24.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.55 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Citizens & Northern will post 1.9 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 29th. This is a positive change from Citizens & Northern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Citizens & Northern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.88%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in Citizens & Northern by 55.4% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 18,128 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $444,000 after buying an additional 6,460 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Citizens & Northern by 50.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,766 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $387,000 after buying an additional 5,302 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in Citizens & Northern by 434,300.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,344 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 4,343 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Citizens & Northern in the 2nd quarter valued at $440,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Citizens & Northern in the 2nd quarter valued at $148,000. 28.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Citizens & Northern Company Profile

Citizens & Northern Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in community banking. It provides a full range of banking and mortgage services to individual and corporate customers in North Central Pennsylvania and Southern New York State. The firm’s Lending products include mortgage loans, commercial loans and consumer loans, as well as specialized instruments such as commercial letters-of-credit.

