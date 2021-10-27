Citizens & Northern Co. (NASDAQ:CZNC) Forecasted to Post FY2021 Earnings of $1.95 Per Share

Citizens & Northern Co. (NASDAQ:CZNC) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler increased their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Citizens & Northern in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, October 24th. Piper Sandler analyst C. Whitman now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings of $1.95 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $1.90. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Citizens & Northern’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.49 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.42 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.47 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.47 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.48 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.84 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.43 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.49 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.53 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.98 EPS.

Citizens & Northern (NASDAQ:CZNC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $24.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.55 million. Citizens & Northern had a net margin of 22.61% and a return on equity of 10.62%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Citizens & Northern from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday.

CZNC stock opened at $26.20 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.84. The company has a market capitalization of $415.14 million, a P/E ratio of 16.38 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Citizens & Northern has a 12 month low of $16.75 and a 12 month high of $26.59.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Citizens & Northern by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,267 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $221,000 after acquiring an additional 464 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of Citizens & Northern by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 9,217 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Citizens & Northern by 37.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,060 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Citizens & Northern by 25.5% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,669 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Citizens & Northern by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 59,461 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,457,000 after purchasing an additional 1,060 shares during the period. 28.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 1st will be issued a $0.28 dividend. This is an increase from Citizens & Northern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 29th. Citizens & Northern’s dividend payout ratio is 65.88%.

Citizens & Northern Company Profile

Citizens & Northern Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in community banking. It provides a full range of banking and mortgage services to individual and corporate customers in North Central Pennsylvania and Southern New York State. The firm’s Lending products include mortgage loans, commercial loans and consumer loans, as well as specialized instruments such as commercial letters-of-credit.

