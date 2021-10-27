Citizens Financial Services (OTCBB:CZFS) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.05 EPS

Citizens Financial Services (OTCBB:CZFS) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.05, Yahoo Finance reports. Citizens Financial Services had a net margin of 29.73% and a return on equity of 13.35%.

Citizens Financial Services has a 12 month low of $50.10 and a 12 month high of $65.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market cap of $195.10 million, a PE ratio of 8.13 and a beta of 0.46.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 16th were paid a $1.88 dividend. This is a boost from Citizens Financial Services’s previous dividend of $1.88. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a yield of 3.01%. Citizens Financial Services’s payout ratio is 33.58%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Citizens Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th.

Citizens Financial Services Company Profile

Citizens Financial Services, Inc operates as the holding company for First Citizens Community Bank that provides various banking products and services for individual, business, governmental, and institutional customers. The company accepts various deposit products, such as checking, savings, and time deposit accounts.

