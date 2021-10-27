Citi Trends (NASDAQ:CTRN) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Citi Trends (NASDAQ:CTRN) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Citi Trends, Inc. is a value-priced retailer of urban fashion apparel and accessories for the entire family. The Company currently operates stores located in the South, Southeast and Mid-Atlantic region. “

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on CTRN. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on shares of Citi Trends from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Benchmark began coverage on shares of Citi Trends in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued a buy rating and a $115.00 price target for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ:CTRN opened at $75.36 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $684.04 million, a PE ratio of 10.66 and a beta of 1.79. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $77.55 and its 200-day moving average is $85.01. Citi Trends has a 52 week low of $25.63 and a 52 week high of $111.44.

Citi Trends (NASDAQ:CTRN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.93. Citi Trends had a net margin of 7.02% and a return on equity of 44.49%. The company had revenue of $237.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $227.20 million. Research analysts anticipate that Citi Trends will post 6.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Margaret L. Jenkins sold 3,500 shares of Citi Trends stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.89, for a total transaction of $283,115.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Jason Moschner sold 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.25, for a total transaction of $58,975.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,552 shares in the company, valued at $215,006. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 24,200 shares of company stock valued at $2,096,290 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its stake in Citi Trends by 5.5% in the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 4,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in Citi Trends by 6.9% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 6,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $497,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in Citi Trends in the second quarter valued at about $39,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its stake in Citi Trends by 4.9% in the second quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 11,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $990,000 after acquiring an additional 533 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Citi Trends by 0.5% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 139,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,159,000 after acquiring an additional 675 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.85% of the company’s stock.

About Citi Trends

Citi Trends, Inc engages in the retail of urban fashion apparel, accessories, and home decor. It offers products under its Citi Steps and Red Ape brands. The company was founded in 1946 and is headquartered in Savannah, GA.

