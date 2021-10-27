Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $1.00

Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, October 27th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 7th will be paid a dividend of 1.00 per share by the health services provider on Wednesday, December 22nd. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.87%.

Cigna has a dividend payout ratio of 19.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Cigna to earn $22.74 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $4.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 17.6%.

Shares of NYSE:CI traded down $2.27 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $213.40. 1,353,918 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,865,544. Cigna has a 1 year low of $160.37 and a 1 year high of $272.81. The company has a market cap of $72.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.43, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.50. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $207.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $230.92.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The health services provider reported $5.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.96 by $0.28. Cigna had a return on equity of 13.02% and a net margin of 4.89%. The firm had revenue of $43.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $5.81 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Cigna will post 20.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Donna F. Zarcone purchased 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $209.89 per share, with a total value of $104,945.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CI. Oppenheimer cut their target price on Cigna from $300.00 to $285.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. UBS Group cut their target price on Cigna from $285.00 to $244.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 11th. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on Cigna in a report on Monday, September 27th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $220.00 price target for the company. Raymond James lowered their price target on Cigna from $317.00 to $275.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Cigna from $270.00 to $266.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $264.19.

About Cigna

Cigna Corp. engages in the provision of global health services. It operates through the following segments: Evernorth, U.S. Medical, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other. The Evernorth segment includes a broad range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy solutions, benefits management solutions, care solutions and intelligence solutions.

