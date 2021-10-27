Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) Shares Bought by JT Stratford LLC

JT Stratford LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) by 16.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,490 shares of the health services provider’s stock after buying an additional 360 shares during the quarter. JT Stratford LLC’s holdings in Cigna were worth $590,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cigna in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in Cigna during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new stake in Cigna during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Cigna by 19,515.4% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,650 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 7,611 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new position in Cigna during the second quarter worth approximately $40,000. Institutional investors own 87.06% of the company’s stock.

CI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Cigna from $290.00 to $267.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Cigna from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $240.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Stephens dropped their price target on shares of Cigna from $300.00 to $270.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cigna from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $215.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Cigna from $315.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cigna has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $264.19.

In other news, Director Donna F. Zarcone purchased 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $209.89 per share, for a total transaction of $104,945.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CI opened at $215.67 on Wednesday. Cigna Co. has a 12 month low of $160.37 and a 12 month high of $272.81. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $207.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $230.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market cap of $73.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.47, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.88.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The health services provider reported $5.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.96 by $0.28. Cigna had a net margin of 4.89% and a return on equity of 13.02%. The company had revenue of $43.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $5.81 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Cigna Co. will post 20.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cigna Company Profile

Cigna Corp. engages in the provision of global health services. It operates through the following segments: Evernorth, U.S. Medical, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other. The Evernorth segment includes a broad range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy solutions, benefits management solutions, care solutions and intelligence solutions.

