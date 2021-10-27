CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Sells 637 Shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC reduced its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) by 5.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,082 shares of the company’s stock after selling 637 shares during the quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,259,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SCHA. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 87.6% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 443,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,245,000 after purchasing an additional 207,276 shares in the last quarter. Hoylecohen LLC raised its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 2,071.2% during the 1st quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 212,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,171,000 after purchasing an additional 202,629 shares during the last quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. raised its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 1,572,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,874,000 after purchasing an additional 124,174 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 15.9% in the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 854,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,997,000 after acquiring an additional 117,089 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cooper Financial Group bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $8,381,000.

Get Schwab US Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHA opened at $104.62 on Wednesday. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $69.16 and a 52-week high of $106.13. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $101.92.

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

Recommended Story: Growth Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.