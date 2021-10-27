CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Makes New Investment in Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WLTW)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WLTW) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 4,410 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,014,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 382.8% during the first quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 140 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Keel Point LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,497,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 26.2% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 318 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Willis Towers Watson Public by 18.9% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 321 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Willis Towers Watson Public by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 341 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. 89.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Willis Towers Watson Public alerts:

Shares of WLTW opened at $244.01 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $229.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $236.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a market capitalization of $31.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.98 and a beta of 0.80. Willis Towers Watson Public Limited has a 52-week low of $179.31 and a 52-week high of $271.87.

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WLTW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.70. Willis Towers Watson Public had a return on equity of 14.94% and a net margin of 15.69%. The company had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.80 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Willis Towers Watson Public Limited will post 13.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. This is a boost from Willis Towers Watson Public’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. Willis Towers Watson Public’s dividend payout ratio is 27.35%.

WLTW has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $243.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $283.00 to $244.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. MKM Partners boosted their price target on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $250.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and set a $206.07 price objective (down from $265.00) on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $241.51.

Willis Towers Watson Public Company Profile

Willis Towers Watson Plc engages in the provision of advisory, broking, and solutions services. It operates through the following segments: Human Capital and Benefits (HCB); Corporate Risk and Broking (CRB); Investment, Risk and Reinsurance (IRR); and Benefits Delivery and Administration (BDA). The HCB segment provides advice, broking, solutions, and software for employee benefit plans, the human resources organizations, and the management teams.

Featured Article: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WLTW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WLTW).

Receive News & Ratings for Willis Towers Watson Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Willis Towers Watson Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.