CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Buys Shares of 16,420 Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF (NASDAQ:ONEQ)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF (NASDAQ:ONEQ) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 16,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $926,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF by 902.2% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF by 902.3% in the second quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF by 152.1% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its position in shares of Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF by 188.3% in the second quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 627 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF by 900.0% in the second quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 882 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ ONEQ opened at $59.26 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $57.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $66.07. Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF has a twelve month low of $42.11 and a twelve month high of $59.89.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, September 20th were given a dividend of $0.087 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 17th. This is an increase from Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.35 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.59%.

Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF Profile

Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index Tracking Stock (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund . The Fund seeks to provide investment returns that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Composite Index (the Index). The Fund normally invests at least 80% of assets in common stocks included in the Index .The NASDAQ Composite Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to represent the performance of NASDAQ securities and includes over 3,000 stocks.

