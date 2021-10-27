CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Buys 1,000 Shares of Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD) by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 50,366 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF were worth $1,130,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in QYLD. Cavalier Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF by 45.1% during the second quarter. Cavalier Investments LLC now owns 100,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,249,000 after acquiring an additional 31,180 shares in the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF by 13.2% during the second quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 35,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $799,000 after acquiring an additional 4,151 shares in the last quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $260,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF by 19.6% during the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 55,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,246,000 after acquiring an additional 9,094 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in shares of Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF by 21.9% during the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 14,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,000 after acquiring an additional 2,665 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ QYLD opened at $22.74 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $22.66 and its 200 day moving average is $22.49. Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF has a 52 week low of $20.51 and a 52 week high of $23.58.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 21st were issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.03%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 20th. This is a boost from Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.19.

