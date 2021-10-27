CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Acquires 473 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,055 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 473 shares during the quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $1,052,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of VBR. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1,112,652.0% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 556,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,217,000 after purchasing an additional 556,326 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 116.4% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 918,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,187,000 after purchasing an additional 494,357 shares during the period. Comprehensive Financial Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 16,600.7% in the 1st quarter. Comprehensive Financial Management LLC now owns 377,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,479,000 after purchasing an additional 375,009 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,483,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $742,430,000 after purchasing an additional 363,302 shares during the period. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $60,384,000.

Shares of VBR stock opened at $178.66 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $172.44 and its 200-day moving average is $172.47. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 52-week low of $112.13 and a 52-week high of $180.99.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

