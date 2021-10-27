CIBC Lowers Power Co. of Canada (TSE:POW) to Hold

Power Co. of Canada (TSE:POW) was downgraded by CIBC from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a C$48.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock. CIBC’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 13.66% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently commented on POW. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Power Co. of Canada from C$43.00 to C$46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Power Co. of Canada from C$39.00 to C$43.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on shares of Power Co. of Canada from C$41.00 to C$45.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. National Bankshares lifted their price target on shares of Power Co. of Canada from C$41.00 to C$45.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Power Co. of Canada to C$44.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Power Co. of Canada has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$45.25.

Shares of POW stock opened at C$42.23 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of C$28.59 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.69. Power Co. of Canada has a 52 week low of C$24.95 and a 52 week high of C$44.53. The company has a quick ratio of 110.62, a current ratio of 130.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.76. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$42.62 and a 200-day moving average of C$39.56.

Power Co. of Canada (TSE:POW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported C$1.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.94 by C$0.57. The company had revenue of C$19.32 billion for the quarter. Analysts anticipate that Power Co. of Canada will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Power Co. of Canada Company Profile

Power Corporation of Canada operates as an international management and holding company in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through three segments: Lifeco, IGM Financial, and GBL. The company offers life, disability, critical illness, accidental death, dismemberment, dental protection, creditor, and health insurance; retirement and investment management; asset management; and reinsurance and retrocession; investment advisory, financial planning, and related services; and fund, protection, and wealth management services.

