CIBC Lowers Power Co. of Canada (TSE:POW) to Hold

Power Co. of Canada (TSE:POW) was downgraded by CIBC from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a C$48.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock. CIBC’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 13.66% from the company’s current price.
Several other analysts also recently commented on POW. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Power Co. of Canada from C$43.00 to C$46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Power Co. of Canada from C$39.00 to C$43.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on shares of Power Co. of Canada from C$41.00 to C$45.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. National Bankshares lifted their price target on shares of Power Co. of Canada from C$41.00 to C$45.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Power Co. of Canada to C$44.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Power Co. of Canada has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$45.25.
Shares of POW stock opened at C$42.23 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of C$28.59 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.69. Power Co. of Canada has a 52 week low of C$24.95 and a 52 week high of C$44.53. The company has a quick ratio of 110.62, a current ratio of 130.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.76. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$42.62 and a 200-day moving average of C$39.56.
Power Co. of Canada Company Profile
Power Corporation of Canada operates as an international management and holding company in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through three segments: Lifeco, IGM Financial, and GBL. The company offers life, disability, critical illness, accidental death, dismemberment, dental protection, creditor, and health insurance; retirement and investment management; asset management; and reinsurance and retrocession; investment advisory, financial planning, and related services; and fund, protection, and wealth management services.
Recommended Story: How much money do you need to begin day trading?
Receive News & Ratings for Power Co. of Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Power Co. of Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.