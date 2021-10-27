CIBC Boosts Cominar Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CMLEF) Price Target to C$11.75

Cominar Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CMLEF) had its price target increased by research analysts at CIBC from C$11.50 to C$11.75 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Cominar Real Estate Investment Trust from C$11.00 to C$11.75 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Cominar Real Estate Investment Trust from C$12.00 to C$11.75 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.10.

CMLEF traded down $0.03 on Wednesday, reaching $9.36. 3,068 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,935. Cominar Real Estate Investment Trust has a twelve month low of $5.57 and a twelve month high of $9.41. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $8.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.44.

Cominar Real Estate Investment Trust is a closed-end investment trust, which owns and manage commercial properties. It operates through the following segments: Office Properties, Retail Properties, Industrial & Flex Properties, Cominar’s Proportionate Share, and Joint Ventures. The company was founded by Jules Dallaire on March 31, 1998 and is headquartered in Quebec, Canada.

