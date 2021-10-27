CIBC Asset Management Inc Purchases 110 Shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 35,190 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 110 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $3,606,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRU. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 20.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,492,504 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $357,876,000 after buying an additional 603,664 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 14.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,629,537 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $371,918,000 after acquiring an additional 463,275 shares during the last quarter. OLD Republic International Corp acquired a new position in Prudential Financial during the second quarter worth $40,988,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Prudential Financial by 5.5% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,170,469 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $733,205,000 after purchasing an additional 371,796 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 137.8% in the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 511,823 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,627,000 after buying an additional 296,579 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 56.14% of the company’s stock.

PRU opened at $113.65 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $105.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $103.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a current ratio of 0.11. The firm has a market cap of $43.87 billion, a PE ratio of 6.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.70. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $60.39 and a twelve month high of $114.74.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $3.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.04 by $0.75. Prudential Financial had a net margin of 13.09% and a return on equity of 8.87%. The firm had revenue of $13.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.83 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 13.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 24th were given a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 23rd. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.05%.

PRU has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Prudential Financial from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Prudential Financial from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Prudential Financial from $102.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $101.92.

In related news, SVP Timothy L. Schmidt sold 6,579 shares of Prudential Financial stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.91, for a total transaction of $690,202.89. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Charles F. Lowrey sold 37,011 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $4,071,210.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Prudential Financial Company Profile

Prudential Financial, Inc engages in the provision of financial products and services including life insurance, annuities, mutual funds, and investment management to both individual and institutional customers. It operates through the following segments: PGIM, International Businesses, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, Closed Block, and Corporate and Others.

