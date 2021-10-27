CIBC Asset Management Inc Increases Position in Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM)

CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM) by 6.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 12,723 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 813 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Atlassian were worth $3,268,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TEAM. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in Atlassian by 139.3% in the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,202,683 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $308,921,000 after purchasing an additional 700,132 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 10.1% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 6,894,373 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,770,889,000 after buying an additional 630,157 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 191.0% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 903,935 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $189,831,000 after buying an additional 593,304 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 4.3% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,379,591 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,819,883,000 after buying an additional 554,314 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 981.1% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 502,449 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $105,896,000 after buying an additional 455,972 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Atlassian from $345.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Atlassian from $290.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist increased their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $270.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $370.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $275.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $340.71.

Shares of TEAM stock opened at $424.52 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $58.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -151.61, a PEG ratio of 62.83 and a beta of 0.84. Atlassian Co. Plc has a one year low of $176.42 and a one year high of $433.58. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $377.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $294.68.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $559.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $521.61 million. Atlassian had a negative net margin of 33.33% and a positive return on equity of 10.09%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Atlassian Co. Plc will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Atlassian Corp. Plc is a holding company, which engages in the design, development, license, and maintenance of software and provision software hosting services. Its products include Jira software, align, core, and Service Desk, Confluence, Trello, Bitbucket, Sourcetree, bamboo, opsgenie, and statuspage.

