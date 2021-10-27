CIBC Asset Management Inc Has $3.03 Million Stock Holdings in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) by 0.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 26,330 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 85 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $3,029,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Yum! Brands during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Yum! Brands during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Yum! Brands during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Yum! Brands during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in shares of Yum! Brands during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $52,000. 78.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Anthony Lowings sold 4,114 shares of Yum! Brands stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.39, for a total value of $548,766.46. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 47,890 shares in the company, valued at $6,388,047.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Tracy L. Skeans sold 18,824 shares of Yum! Brands stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.71, for a total value of $2,441,661.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 20,729 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,688,758.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 27,250 shares of company stock valued at $3,550,279 in the last three months. 0.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer downgraded Yum! Brands from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Argus boosted their price target on Yum! Brands from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Yum! Brands from $120.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Cowen upped their target price on Yum! Brands from $117.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Yum! Brands from $147.00 to $144.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $128.35.

Shares of YUM opened at $126.18 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $128.55 and a 200 day moving average of $122.64. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 12 month low of $92.22 and a 12 month high of $135.77. The company has a market capitalization of $37.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.94, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.09.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The restaurant operator reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.21. Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 16.99% and a net margin of 21.21%. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.82 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 4.43 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 27th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 26th. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio is 55.25%.

About Yum! Brands

Yum! Brands, Inc operates as a service restaurant company. The firm engages in the development, operation, franchise, and licenses a system of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: KFC Division, Pizza Hut Division, Taco Bell Division, and Habit Burger Grill Division. The KFC Division segment comprises of all operations of the KFC concept.

