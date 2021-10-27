CIBC Asset Management Inc Has $2.78 Million Stock Position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN)

CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 33,308 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 3,476 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical were worth $2,779,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dodge & Cox lifted its holdings in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 19.0% in the second quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 14,102,097 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,176,679,000 after purchasing an additional 2,247,789 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 43.0% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 6,233,335 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $470,682,000 after acquiring an additional 1,873,040 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 1.3% during the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 5,071,303 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $423,150,000 after acquiring an additional 67,333 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 29.1% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,755,379 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $313,348,000 after acquiring an additional 847,367 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 6.5% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,308,922 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $192,379,000 after acquiring an additional 140,877 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.44% of the company’s stock.

BMRN stock opened at $73.42 on Wednesday. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $71.65 and a fifty-two week high of $92.57. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $78.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 3.71 and a current ratio of 5.32. The company has a market capitalization of $13.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 15.81 and a beta of 0.53.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The biotechnology company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $501.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $448.84 million. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a return on equity of 3.34% and a net margin of 43.68%. Sell-side analysts forecast that BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

BMRN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler raised their target price on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $112.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Stifel Nicolaus raised BioMarin Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $86.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $112.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating and set a $152.00 price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $101.39.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Profile

BioMarin Pharmaceutical, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its pipeline products include Valoctocogene roxaparvovec, Vosoritide, and BMN 307. The company was founded by John C. Klock, Christopher M.

