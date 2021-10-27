CIBC Asset Management Inc Grows Stock Position in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE)

CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE) by 1.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 29,259 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 296 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in CBRE Group were worth $2,508,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pflug Koory LLC purchased a new position in shares of CBRE Group in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its stake in shares of CBRE Group by 196.0% in the second quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 592 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of CBRE Group by 18.7% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 811 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional raised its stake in shares of CBRE Group by 23.6% in the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 785 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of CBRE Group in the first quarter worth about $72,000. Institutional investors own 94.17% of the company’s stock.

Get CBRE Group alerts:

Separately, Raymond James raised their price objective on CBRE Group from $103.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CBRE Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.83.

In other CBRE Group news, Director Brandon B. Boze sold 302,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.41, for a total value of $29,115,820.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Brandon B. Boze sold 341,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.47, for a total value of $32,555,270.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 661,227 shares of company stock worth $63,439,266. 0.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CBRE Group stock opened at $104.59 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $35.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.49. CBRE Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $43.17 and a 52 week high of $106.05. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $96.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $90.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.58. The firm had revenue of $6.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.05 billion. CBRE Group had a return on equity of 20.78% and a net margin of 4.84%. Equities analysts expect that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 4.83 EPS for the current year.

About CBRE Group

CBRE Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial real estate and investment services. It operates through the following segments: Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions and Real Estate Investments. The Advisory Services Segment provides a comprehensive range of services globally, including property leasing, capital markets (property sales and mortgage origination, sales and servicing), property management, project management services and valuation services.

Featured Story: Stock Portfolio Tracker

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CBRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE).

Receive News & Ratings for CBRE Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CBRE Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.