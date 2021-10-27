CIBC Asset Management Inc Acquires 6,463 Shares of Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GOOS)

CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GOOS) by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 78,763 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,463 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc owned approximately 0.07% of Canada Goose worth $3,440,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Canada Goose by 101.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 138,909 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its stake in shares of Canada Goose by 86.1% during the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 1,358 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Canada Goose by 26.9% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 559 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Canada Goose by 850.0% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 2,533 shares during the period. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Canada Goose during the first quarter worth $125,000. Institutional investors own 45.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Canada Goose alerts:

NYSE GOOS opened at $39.04 on Wednesday. Canada Goose Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $28.10 and a 12 month high of $50.05. The stock has a market cap of $4.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 95.22, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.65. The company’s 50 day moving average is $38.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.08. The company has a current ratio of 3.38, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $45.83 million for the quarter. Canada Goose had a net margin of 6.39% and a return on equity of 12.66%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Canada Goose Holdings Inc. will post 0.87 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. OTR Global raised shares of Canada Goose from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Canada Goose from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. CIBC lifted their target price on shares of Canada Goose from C$59.00 to C$60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. TD Securities downgraded shares of Canada Goose from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$60.00 price objective on shares of Canada Goose in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.65.

About Canada Goose

Canada Goose Holdings, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, distribution, and retail of outerwear for men, women, and children. It operates through the following segments: Direct-to-Consumer, Wholesale, and Other. The Direct-to-Consumer segment comprises of sales through country-specific e-Commerce platforms and its company-owned retail stores located in luxury shopping locations.

Featured Story: How to build a Fibonacci channel

Receive News & Ratings for Canada Goose Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canada Goose and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.