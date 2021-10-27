Church & Dwight (CHD) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, October 29th. Analysts expect Church & Dwight to post earnings of $0.71 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 22.20% and a net margin of 15.96%. Church & Dwight’s revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.77 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Church & Dwight to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

CHD opened at $84.60 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Church & Dwight has a 52 week low of $77.62 and a 52 week high of $93.22. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $83.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $85.36. The stock has a market cap of $20.77 billion, a PE ratio of 26.52, a P/E/G ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.39.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James lowered Church & Dwight from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Church & Dwight from $92.00 to $89.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Church & Dwight from $94.00 to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $102.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Church & Dwight currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $89.25.

In other news, CMO Britta Bomhard sold 40,675 shares of Church & Dwight stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.59, for a total transaction of $3,481,373.25. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 44,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,847,955.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert K. Shearer sold 14,660 shares of Church & Dwight stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.60, for a total value of $1,269,556.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 94,073 shares of company stock valued at $8,108,739 over the last quarter. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Church & Dwight Company Profile

Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and market of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, and household cleaning products; and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.

