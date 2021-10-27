Chubb (NYSE:CB) Announces Earnings Results

Chubb (NYSE:CB) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The financial services provider reported $2.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.48, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Chubb had a net margin of 20.42% and a return on equity of 8.70%. The firm had revenue of $9.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.00 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

CB stock opened at $187.23 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $181.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $171.39. The company has a market capitalization of $82.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.34, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.73. Chubb has a 52-week low of $123.31 and a 52-week high of $188.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.32.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 17th were paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 16th. Chubb’s payout ratio is currently 43.78%.

CB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Chubb in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $231.00 price objective on the stock. Argus raised shares of Chubb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price objective (up previously from $200.00) on shares of Chubb in a research report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Chubb in a research report on Sunday, October 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Chubb from $184.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $182.67.

Chubb declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Monday, July 19th that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to reacquire up to 6.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Chubb news, CEO Evan G. Greenberg sold 7,177 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.14, for a total value of $1,328,749.78. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 726,105 shares in the company, valued at $134,431,079.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Joseph F. Wayland sold 5,277 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.92, for a total value of $959,991.84. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 79,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,387,688.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 59,188 shares of company stock valued at $10,920,772 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Chubb Company Profile

Chubb Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance, personal accident and accident and health (A&H), reinsurance, and life insurance. It operates through the following segments: North America Commercial Property and Casualty (P&C) Insurance, North America Personal P&C Insurance, North America Agricultural Insurance, Overseas General Insurance, Global Reinsurance, and Life Insurance.

