China Life Insurance (NYSE:LFC) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

China Life Insurance (NYSE:LFC) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “China Life Insurance Company Limited is the leading life insurance company in China’s life insurance market. The Company provides products and services including individual life insurance, group life insurance, accident and health insurance. The Company is China’s largest life insurance company, a leading provider of annuity products and life insurance for both individuals and groups, and a leading provider of accident and health insurance. Through its controlling shareholding in the China Life Insurance Assets Management Co., Ltd., the Company became China’s largest insurance asset management company and one of the largest institutional investors in China. “

Shares of LFC opened at $9.00 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $50.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.52, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 6.33 and a quick ratio of 20.27. China Life Insurance has a one year low of $7.85 and a one year high of $11.99. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.32.

China Life Insurance (NYSE:LFC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $19.94 billion for the quarter. China Life Insurance had a return on equity of 13.39% and a net margin of 7.63%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that China Life Insurance will post 1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LFC. Ethic Inc. raised its holdings in China Life Insurance by 37.3% in the 2nd quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 17,146 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $171,000 after acquiring an additional 4,660 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of China Life Insurance during the second quarter worth $50,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of China Life Insurance by 652.5% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 16,571 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 14,369 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of China Life Insurance during the first quarter worth $163,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in China Life Insurance by 6.0% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 134,239 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,336,000 after buying an additional 7,623 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

China Life Insurance Company Profile

China Life Insurance Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a life insurance company in the People's Republic of China. It operates in four segments: Life Insurance Business, Health Insurance Business, Accident Insurance Business, and Other Businesses. The company offers individual and group life, annuity products, accident, and health insurance products.

