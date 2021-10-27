Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Stock Holdings Increased by Assetmark Inc.

Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 325,113 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,814 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $34,052,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sofos Investments Inc. raised its stake in Chevron by 10,500.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sofos Investments Inc. now owns 106 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd bought a new stake in Chevron during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Horan Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of Chevron by 196.0% in the 2nd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 296 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Newton One Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chevron in the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Chevron by 66.7% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 375 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. 65.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider David A. Inchausti sold 5,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.01, for a total transaction of $627,256.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP James William Johnson sold 78,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.13, for a total value of $8,824,140.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

CVX stock opened at $114.10 on Wednesday. Chevron Co. has a 1-year low of $65.16 and a 1-year high of $114.60. The firm has a market cap of $220.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.32. The business’s 50 day moving average is $100.89 and its 200-day moving average is $103.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.12. Chevron had a return on equity of 3.89% and a net margin of 3.01%. The company had revenue of $37.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($1.59) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 169.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 6.74 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CVX. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Chevron from $126.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet upgraded Chevron from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Chevron from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $128.00 to $111.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Truist Securities lifted their price target on Chevron from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Truist lifted their price target on Chevron from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.80.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transporting crude oil by major international oil export pipelines; processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and a gas-to-liquids plant.

