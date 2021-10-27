Chesapeake Utilities (CPK) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Chesapeake Utilities (NYSE:CPK) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, November 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.54 per share for the quarter. Chesapeake Utilities has set its FY 2025 guidance at $6.050-$6.250 EPS.Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Chesapeake Utilities (NYSE:CPK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.03. Chesapeake Utilities had a net margin of 14.77% and a return on equity of 11.39%. The company had revenue of $111.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $117.30 million. On average, analysts expect Chesapeake Utilities to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE CPK opened at $132.05 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Chesapeake Utilities has a 1-year low of $93.31 and a 1-year high of $133.40. The company has a 50 day moving average of $127.34 and a 200-day moving average of $122.40. The company has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.83 and a beta of 0.39.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were given a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. Chesapeake Utilities’s payout ratio is 45.61%.

In related news, insider John R. Schimkaitis sold 1,393 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.00, for a total value of $183,876.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider John R. Schimkaitis sold 784 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.11, for a total transaction of $103,574.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,468 shares of company stock worth $325,891 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.57% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Chesapeake Utilities stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Chesapeake Utilities Co. (NYSE:CPK) by 31.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 87,863 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,879 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.50% of Chesapeake Utilities worth $10,571,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 74.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have commented on CPK. Maxim Group boosted their price objective on shares of Chesapeake Utilities from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Chesapeake Utilities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th.

About Chesapeake Utilities

Chesapeake Utilities Corp. engages in the distribution and transmission of natural gas, propane and electricity; and generation of electricity and steam. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Energy and Unregulated Energy. The Regulated Energy segment distributes and transmits gas, natural gas, and electricity.

