Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) Stock Rating Upgraded by TheStreet

Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) was upgraded by research analysts at TheStreet from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report issued on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on CLDT. B. Riley raised shares of Chatham Lodging Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Chatham Lodging Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Chatham Lodging Trust from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.17.

NYSE:CLDT opened at $12.57 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $12.10 and its 200-day moving average is $12.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 8.04 and a current ratio of 8.04. Chatham Lodging Trust has a 52 week low of $6.90 and a 52 week high of $14.95. The firm has a market cap of $612.88 million, a P/E ratio of -22.05 and a beta of 2.07.

Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.06. Chatham Lodging Trust had a negative net margin of 18.59% and a negative return on equity of 3.72%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Chatham Lodging Trust will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLDT. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Chatham Lodging Trust by 160.3% during the first quarter. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP now owns 2,303,259 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,311,000 after buying an additional 1,418,259 shares during the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC raised its holdings in Chatham Lodging Trust by 1,854.6% during the second quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 556,575 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,163,000 after buying an additional 528,100 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Chatham Lodging Trust by 3.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,315,196 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $107,015,000 after buying an additional 297,243 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Chatham Lodging Trust by 5.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,725,963 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $73,692,000 after buying an additional 285,540 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Chatham Lodging Trust during the second quarter worth $2,345,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.14% of the company’s stock.

Chatham Lodging Trust

Chatham Lodging Trust engages in the acquisition and investment in hotel properties. It focuses on the upscale extended-stay and premium branded select-service hotels. The firm’s management evaluates the company’s hotels as a single industry segment because all of the hotels have similar economic characteristics and provide similar services to similar types of customers.

