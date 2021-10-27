Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Has $159.78 Million Holdings in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 670,826 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,877 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.41% of Fortinet worth $159,784,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in FTNT. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Fortinet by 5.4% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 52,725 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,429,000 after acquiring an additional 2,678 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its stake in Fortinet by 17.8% during the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 807 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Fortinet during the first quarter worth about $229,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Fortinet by 1.7% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 24,310 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,483,000 after buying an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Fortinet by 18.8% in the 1st quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 2,127 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $392,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on FTNT. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Fortinet from $300.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $305.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $205.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $242.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fortinet currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $261.92.

In other Fortinet news, VP Michael Xie sold 2,088 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $281.20, for a total transaction of $587,145.60. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $307,914. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Keith Jensen sold 7,992 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $301.31, for a total transaction of $2,408,069.52. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 3,342 shares in the company, valued at $1,006,978.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 54,901 shares of company stock valued at $16,572,980. 18.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ FTNT opened at $322.63 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $305.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $257.18. Fortinet, Inc. has a 12-month low of $106.75 and a 12-month high of $345.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The company has a market cap of $52.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 104.07, a PEG ratio of 7.68 and a beta of 1.12.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The software maker reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.07. Fortinet had a net margin of 17.69% and a return on equity of 49.90%. The business had revenue of $801.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $741.76 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.82 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Fortinet, Inc. will post 2.84 EPS for the current year.

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions to variety of business, such as enterprises, communication service providers and small businesses. It operates through the following segments: Network Security; Infrastructure Security; Cloud Security; and Endpoint Protection, Internet of Things and Operational Technology.

