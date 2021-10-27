Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Buys 78,406 Shares of Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,431,205 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 78,406 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.46% of Cloudflare worth $151,479,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NET. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its position in Cloudflare by 64.9% in the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 7,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $560,000 after buying an additional 3,137 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cloudflare by 54.8% in the 1st quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 10,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $729,000 after purchasing an additional 3,673 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Cloudflare by 101.7% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 997 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service acquired a new position in Cloudflare during the first quarter worth $24,984,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cloudflare by 30.2% in the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 574,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,349,000 after buying an additional 133,229 shares in the last quarter. 66.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE NET opened at $185.36 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $133.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $107.36. Cloudflare, Inc. has a twelve month low of $50.54 and a twelve month high of $192.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -411.90 and a beta of 0.03. The company has a quick ratio of 5.72, a current ratio of 5.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $152.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.22 million. Cloudflare had a negative net margin of 25.63% and a negative return on equity of 12.61%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Cloudflare news, CFO Thomas J. Seifert sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.76, for a total value of $2,375,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Paul D. Underwood sold 36,000 shares of Cloudflare stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.98, for a total transaction of $4,247,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 831,790 shares of company stock valued at $110,628,143 over the last three months. 20.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Cloudflare from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Argus raised their target price on Cloudflare from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Cloudflare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $135.00 to $195.00 in a report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Cloudflare in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price target for the company. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Cloudflare from $102.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $131.70.

CloudFlare, Inc operates a cloud platform that delivers a range of network services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and Internet of Things (IoT) devices.

