CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) Shares Sold by Melqart Asset Management UK Ltd

Melqart Asset Management UK Ltd decreased its holdings in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) by 60.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 42,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 63,300 shares during the quarter. Melqart Asset Management UK Ltd’s holdings in CF Industries were worth $2,171,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CF. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its position in CF Industries by 32.1% during the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 27,496 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,415,000 after purchasing an additional 6,685 shares in the last quarter. Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of CF Industries during the 1st quarter valued at $24,124,000. Andra AP fonden boosted its stake in shares of CF Industries by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 171,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,824,000 after buying an additional 16,400 shares during the period. AGF Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CF Industries by 16.2% in the 2nd quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 23,235 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,195,000 after purchasing an additional 3,239 shares during the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its stake in shares of CF Industries by 46.9% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 729,568 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,170,000 after purchasing an additional 232,991 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.95% of the company’s stock.

Get CF Industries alerts:

NYSE CF traded down $0.60 on Wednesday, reaching $57.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 41,451 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,314,754. The firm has a market cap of $12.46 billion, a PE ratio of 27.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.27. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $50.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.38. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.30 and a 52 week high of $63.40. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The basic materials company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by ($0.50). The business had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. CF Industries had a net margin of 9.95% and a return on equity of 8.03%. The business’s revenue was up 31.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.89 EPS. Analysts anticipate that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 4.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.07%. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 81.63%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on CF shares. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of CF Industries from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of CF Industries from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Mizuho began coverage on shares of CF Industries in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Berenberg Bank raised shares of CF Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $54.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of CF Industries from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, CF Industries has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.46.

In other CF Industries news, CFO Christopher D. Bohn sold 56,580 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.30, for a total value of $3,355,194.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Ashraf K. Malik sold 58,090 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.80, for a total transaction of $3,473,782.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CF Industries Company Profile

CF Industries Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of nitrogen fertilizer. The firm owns and operates nitrogen plants and serves agricultural and industrial customers through its distribution system. It operates through following segments: Ammonia, Granular Urea, UAN, AN, and Other.

Further Reading: Inflation

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF).

Receive News & Ratings for CF Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CF Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.