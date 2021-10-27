Celo Reaches Market Capitalization of $2.07 Billion (CELO)

Celo (CURRENCY:CELO) traded down 15.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on October 27th. Celo has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion and approximately $161.97 million worth of Celo was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Celo coin can currently be bought for about $6.32 or 0.00010831 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Celo has traded down 4.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001715 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 11% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001709 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.35 or 0.00069140 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 59.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 15.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.75 or 0.00069818 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $55.76 or 0.00095547 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $58,613.52 or 1.00434461 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,926.21 or 0.06727570 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00002580 BTC.

Celo Profile

Celo’s launch date was April 22nd, 2020. Celo’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 326,913,145 coins. The official website for Celo is celo.org . Celo’s official message board is medium.com/celoorg . Celo’s official Twitter account is @CeloOrg

According to CryptoCompare, “CELO is a utility and governance asset for the Celo community, which has a fixed supply and variable value. With CELO, users can help shape the direction of the Celo Platform. “

Celo Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Celo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Celo should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Celo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

