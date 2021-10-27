Celestica (NYSE:CLS) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Celestica (NYSE:CLS) (TSE:CLS) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.240-$1.240 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.150. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Celestica also updated its Q4 2021 guidance to $0.350-$0.410 EPS.
CLS traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $9.92. 29,843 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 337,181. The company has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.29, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 2.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Celestica has a fifty-two week low of $5.77 and a fifty-two week high of $10.53. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.53.
Celestica (NYSE:CLS) (TSE:CLS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The technology company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.03. Celestica had a net margin of 1.56% and a return on equity of 9.91%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.32 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Celestica will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current year.
A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Celestica stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Celestica Inc. (NYSE:CLS) (TSE:CLS) by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,157 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,221 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Celestica were worth $80,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.62% of the company’s stock.
Celestica Company Profile
Celestica, Inc engages in the provision of supply chain solutions globally to original equipment manufacturers and service providers. It operates through the Advanced Technology Solutions (ATS) and Connectivity and Cloud Solutions (CCS) business segments. The ATS segment comprises of aerospace and defense, industrial, smart energy, health tech, and capital equipment businesses.
