Celanese Co. (CE) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.68 on November 15th

Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, October 22nd, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.68 per share by the basic materials company on Monday, November 15th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 29th.
Celanese has increased its dividend payment by 42.5% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Celanese has a payout ratio of 15.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Celanese to earn $13.90 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.72 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 19.6%.
CE opened at $171.51 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $19.06 billion, a PE ratio of 7.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $155.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $156.74. Celanese has a fifty-two week low of $109.14 and a fifty-two week high of $173.93.
An institutional investor recently raised its position in Celanese stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) by 24.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 399,574 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 77,342 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.36% of Celanese worth $60,574,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 93.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Several research firms have recently weighed in on CE. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Celanese from $180.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Celanese from $175.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Barclays increased their target price on Celanese from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Celanese from $188.00 to $198.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Celanese from $187.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $183.63.
Celanese Company Profile
Celanese Corp. engages in the provision of technology and specialty materials businesses. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, Acetyl Chain and Other Activities .The Engineered Materials segment includes the engineered materials business, food ingredients business and certain strategic affiliates.
