Celanese Co. (CE) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.68 on November 15th

Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, October 22nd, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.68 per share by the basic materials company on Monday, November 15th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 29th.

Celanese has increased its dividend payment by 42.5% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Celanese has a payout ratio of 15.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Celanese to earn $13.90 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.72 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 19.6%.

CE opened at $171.51 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $19.06 billion, a PE ratio of 7.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $155.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $156.74. Celanese has a fifty-two week low of $109.14 and a fifty-two week high of $173.93.

Celanese (NYSE:CE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The basic materials company reported $4.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.75 by $0.07. Celanese had a return on equity of 38.64% and a net margin of 36.01%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.95 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Celanese will post 16.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Celanese stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) by 24.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 399,574 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 77,342 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.36% of Celanese worth $60,574,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 93.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CE. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Celanese from $180.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Celanese from $175.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Barclays increased their target price on Celanese from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Celanese from $188.00 to $198.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Celanese from $187.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $183.63.

Celanese Company Profile

Celanese Corp. engages in the provision of technology and specialty materials businesses. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, Acetyl Chain and Other Activities .The Engineered Materials segment includes the engineered materials business, food ingredients business and certain strategic affiliates.

