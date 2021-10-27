Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC Sells 1,101 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 8.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,438 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,101 shares during the period. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $621,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Betterment LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 54,965,565 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,985,180,000 after purchasing an additional 3,690,598 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 50,909,906 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,764,917,000 after purchasing an additional 1,271,081 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 45,474,447 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,480,720,000 after purchasing an additional 2,456,724 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 41,215,286 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,145,256,000 after acquiring an additional 338,727 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wit LLC increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 17.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wit LLC now owns 41,000,674 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,226,747,000 after acquiring an additional 5,978,862 shares in the last quarter.

VWO opened at $51.62 on Wednesday. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $43.59 and a 1-year high of $56.66. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $51.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.32.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

