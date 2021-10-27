Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC Purchases 79 Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,553 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $740,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AVGO. Tsfg LLC raised its holdings in Broadcom by 218.8% during the 2nd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 51 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Broadcom by 124.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 56 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Broadcom by 588.9% during the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 62 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. 80.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Cowen upped their price target on Broadcom from $478.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $550.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Sunday, September 5th. Barclays upped their price target on Broadcom from $525.00 to $540.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Summit Insights cut Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on Broadcom from $550.00 to $580.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $550.93.

NASDAQ AVGO opened at $533.87 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $219.75 billion, a PE ratio of 39.60, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. Broadcom Inc. has a 12 month low of $344.42 and a 12 month high of $534.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $491.80 and a 200-day moving average of $476.37.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $6.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.88 by $0.08. Broadcom had a return on equity of 44.27% and a net margin of 22.90%. The business had revenue of $6.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.76 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $5.40 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 24.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 22nd were paid a $3.60 dividend. This represents a $14.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 21st. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.05%.

In other Broadcom news, Director Raul J. Fernandez purchased 151 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $493.49 per share, for a total transaction of $74,516.99. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Mark David Brazeal sold 9,453 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $502.38, for a total value of $4,748,998.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 25,271 shares of company stock worth $12,692,042. 2.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom, Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise and embedded networking applications.

