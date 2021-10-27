Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC Has $662,000 Stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 57.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,017 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,099 shares during the quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $662,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Congress Asset Management Co. MA grew its holdings in Honeywell International by 2.5% during the second quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 58,476 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $12,827,000 after buying an additional 1,424 shares in the last quarter. Simmons Bank grew its holdings in Honeywell International by 10.9% during the second quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 16,076 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,527,000 after buying an additional 1,582 shares in the last quarter. Bank of The West grew its holdings in Honeywell International by 39.0% during the second quarter. Bank of The West now owns 17,124 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,756,000 after buying an additional 4,809 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd grew its holdings in Honeywell International by 4,701.9% during the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 148,667 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $32,272,000 after buying an additional 145,571 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NFJ Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in Honeywell International during the first quarter worth $40,117,000. 75.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HON has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Honeywell International in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $229.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Honeywell International from $229.00 to $224.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Honeywell International from $245.00 to $251.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Honeywell International from $246.00 to $229.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Honeywell International from $247.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $229.50.

Shares of HON opened at $218.32 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $222.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $224.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $150.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.41. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52-week low of $159.42 and a 52-week high of $236.86.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.02. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 29.44% and a net margin of 14.65%. The firm had revenue of $8.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.68 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.56 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be issued a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.80%. This is a boost from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.39%.

In other news, CEO of Honeywell Connected Enterprise Que Dallara sold 10,759 shares of Honeywell International stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.28, for a total value of $2,488,341.52. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,495 shares in the company, valued at approximately $808,323.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Darius Adamczyk sold 28,571 shares of Honeywell International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.97, for a total value of $6,627,614.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International Profile

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes; specialty chemicals; electronic and advanced materials; process technology for refining and petrochemicals; and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business and transportation.

