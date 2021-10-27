Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC Has $559,000 Position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 18.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,084 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the period. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $559,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd bought a new position in Danaher during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lifted its holdings in Danaher by 146.3% during the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 101 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Danaher during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Alaethes Wealth LLC bought a new position in Danaher during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Danaher during the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. 77.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Danaher alerts:

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Danaher from $332.00 to $334.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Danaher from $315.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Benchmark began coverage on shares of Danaher in a research note on Friday, July 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $330.00 target price for the company. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Danaher from $335.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Danaher from $306.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Danaher currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $331.00.

Shares of DHR stock opened at $306.93 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $316.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $281.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market cap of $219.33 billion, a PE ratio of 40.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.70. Danaher Co. has a 12 month low of $211.22 and a 12 month high of $333.96.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The conglomerate reported $2.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $7.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 21.00% and a return on equity of 17.68%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.72 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Danaher Co. will post 9.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.31%.

In related news, CAO Robert S. Lutz sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.40, for a total value of $1,567,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 21,155 shares in the company, valued at $6,629,977. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 6,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.93, for a total transaction of $2,002,831.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 70,720 shares in the company, valued at $21,140,329.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 11.40% of the company’s stock.

About Danaher

Danaher Corp. operates as a medical company, which designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment offers a range of research tools that scientists use to study the basic building blocks of life, including genes, proteins, metabolites and cells, in order to understand the causes of disease, identify new therapies and test new drugs and vaccines.

Featured Article: What can cause a stock to outperform?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR).

Receive News & Ratings for Danaher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danaher and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.