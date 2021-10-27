CCL Industries Inc. (OTCMKTS:CCDBF) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Posted by on Oct 27th, 2021

CCL Industries Inc. (OTCMKTS:CCDBF) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $81.50.

CCDBF has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James raised their price target on CCL Industries from C$79.00 to C$81.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. TD Securities raised their price target on CCL Industries from C$77.00 to C$83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Scotiabank raised their target price on CCL Industries from C$78.00 to C$80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on CCL Industries from C$79.00 to C$83.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, CIBC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $82.00 price target on shares of CCL Industries in a research note on Friday, October 1st.

CCDBF remained flat at $$53.74 during trading on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $55.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.13. CCL Industries has a 12-month low of $38.48 and a 12-month high of $59.41.

CCL Industries Company Profile

CCL Industries, Inc engages in the conversion of pressure sensitive and extruded film materials for decorative, instructional, security, and functional applications. It operates through the following segments: CCL; Avery; Checkpoint; and Innovia. The CCL segment focuses on the production of pressure sensitive and extruded film materials.

Featured Article: Dual Listing

Analyst Recommendations for CCL Industries (OTCMKTS:CCDBF)

Receive News & Ratings for CCL Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CCL Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.