CCL Industries Inc. (OTCMKTS:CCDBF) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

CCL Industries Inc. (OTCMKTS:CCDBF) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $81.50.

CCDBF has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James raised their price target on CCL Industries from C$79.00 to C$81.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. TD Securities raised their price target on CCL Industries from C$77.00 to C$83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Scotiabank raised their target price on CCL Industries from C$78.00 to C$80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on CCL Industries from C$79.00 to C$83.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, CIBC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $82.00 price target on shares of CCL Industries in a research note on Friday, October 1st.

Get CCL Industries alerts:

CCDBF remained flat at $$53.74 during trading on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $55.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.13. CCL Industries has a 12-month low of $38.48 and a 12-month high of $59.41.

CCL Industries, Inc engages in the conversion of pressure sensitive and extruded film materials for decorative, instructional, security, and functional applications. It operates through the following segments: CCL; Avery; Checkpoint; and Innovia. The CCL segment focuses on the production of pressure sensitive and extruded film materials.

Featured Article: Dual Listing

Receive News & Ratings for CCL Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CCL Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.