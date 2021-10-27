Cazoo Group (NYSE:CZOO) Trading Up 5.3%

Cazoo Group Ltd (NYSE:CZOO)’s stock price rose 5.3% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $8.84 and last traded at $8.81. Approximately 24,565 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 1,122,627 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.37.

Separately, Citigroup initiated coverage on Cazoo Group in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.80 price objective on the stock.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Cazoo Group stock. Edge Capital Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Cazoo Group Ltd (NYSE:CZOO) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $78,000. Institutional investors own 52.68% of the company’s stock.

Cazoo Group Ltd is an online car retailer. Cazoo Group Ltd, formerly known as Ajax I, is based in LONDON.

