Caxton Associates LP Takes Position in Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK)

Caxton Associates LP purchased a new stake in Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 5,250 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $641,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TTEK. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tetra Tech by 3,220.5% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 23,210 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,383,000 after purchasing an additional 22,511 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tetra Tech in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Tetra Tech by 93.0% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 45,848 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,223,000 after purchasing an additional 22,090 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tetra Tech by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 6,021 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $817,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Tetra Tech by 41.4% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 21,491 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,917,000 after purchasing an additional 6,287 shares during the period. 83.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Tetra Tech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $149.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $142.80.

In other news, SVP Bernard Teufele sold 860 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.42, for a total transaction of $119,041.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director J Kenneth Thompson sold 4,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.03, for a total transaction of $638,526.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 16,066 shares of company stock worth $2,395,443. 1.65% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ TTEK opened at $170.04 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Tetra Tech, Inc. has a 1-year low of $99.66 and a 1-year high of $171.47. The company has a 50 day moving average of $147.39 and a 200-day moving average of $133.75. The company has a market cap of $9.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.76, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.82.

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.08. Tetra Tech had a net margin of 6.33% and a return on equity of 17.81%. The business had revenue of $638.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $623.30 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Tetra Tech, Inc. will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Tetra Tech declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, October 7th that allows the company to repurchase $400.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the industrial products company to purchase up to 4.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Tetra Tech Company Profile

Tetra Tech, Inc engages in the provision of consulting and engineering services. It operates through the following segments: Government Services Group (GSG); Commercial and International Services Group (CIG); and Remediation and Construction Management (RCM). The GSG segment offers consulting and engineering services primarily to United States government clients such as federal, state and local, and development agencies worldwide.

