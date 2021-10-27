Caxton Associates LP Sells 29,493 Shares of W&T Offshore, Inc. (NYSE:WTI)

Caxton Associates LP lowered its position in W&T Offshore, Inc. (NYSE:WTI) by 16.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 152,448 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 29,493 shares during the quarter. Caxton Associates LP’s holdings in W&T Offshore were worth $739,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WTI. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of W&T Offshore by 168.9% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,308,763 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $11,197,000 after acquiring an additional 1,450,247 shares during the last quarter. Anqa Management LLC bought a new position in shares of W&T Offshore in the first quarter valued at approximately $5,143,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of W&T Offshore in the first quarter valued at approximately $4,488,000. LSV Asset Management raised its stake in shares of W&T Offshore by 69.2% in the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,802,196 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $13,590,000 after acquiring an additional 1,146,396 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of W&T Offshore by 14.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,823,267 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $28,086,000 after acquiring an additional 986,644 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.75% of the company’s stock.

Get W&T Offshore alerts:

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on WTI. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of W&T Offshore from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $5.10 to $6.90 in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 target price (up previously from $4.50) on shares of W&T Offshore in a report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of W&T Offshore from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $4.25 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 20th.

In other news, Director Virginia Boulet purchased 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.24 per share, with a total value of $45,360.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 34.65% of the stock is owned by insiders.

WTI opened at $4.60 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $3.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.76. W&T Offshore, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.35 and a 52 week high of $5.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $654.89 million, a PE ratio of -8.92 and a beta of 3.22.

W&T Offshore (NYSE:WTI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $132.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $122.04 million. Equities analysts forecast that W&T Offshore, Inc. will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About W&T Offshore

W&T Offshore, Inc engages in the production, exploration, development, and acquisition of oil and natural gas properties. It focuses its operations in the Gulf of Mexico. The company was founded by Tracy W. Krohn in 1983 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

See Also: 52-week highs

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for W&T Offshore, Inc. (NYSE:WTI).

Receive News & Ratings for W&T Offshore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W&T Offshore and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.