Caxton Associates LP Makes New Investment in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Caxton Associates LP bought a new position in shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 9,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $529,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in ONEOK by 0.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 50,223,428 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,794,431,000 after purchasing an additional 286,257 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in ONEOK by 4.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 43,059,696 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,395,843,000 after purchasing an additional 1,740,062 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in ONEOK by 4.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 30,046,088 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,671,764,000 after purchasing an additional 1,273,169 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in ONEOK by 3.5% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,999,620 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $443,883,000 after purchasing an additional 267,667 shares during the period. Finally, Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. increased its stake in ONEOK by 17.5% during the second quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 7,880,051 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $438,446,000 after purchasing an additional 1,171,656 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.04% of the company’s stock.

Get ONEOK alerts:

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of ONEOK from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $66.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Raymond James boosted their price objective on ONEOK from $55.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on ONEOK from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on ONEOK from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on ONEOK from $53.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.42.

NYSE:OKE opened at $65.85 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.80, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 2.05. ONEOK, Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.76 and a 1 year high of $66.78. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $55.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.35.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.01 billion. ONEOK had a return on equity of 22.30% and a net margin of 11.90%. On average, analysts predict that ONEOK, Inc. will post 3.29 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 1st will be issued a $0.935 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 29th. This represents a $3.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.68%. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 263.38%.

ONEOK Profile

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionating, transporting, storing and marketing of natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids and Natural Gas Pipelines. The Natural Gas Gathering and Processing segment offers midstream services to producers in North Dakota, Montana, Wyoming, Kansas and Oklahoma.

Featured Article: How does equity income fit into an investing strategy?

Receive News & Ratings for ONEOK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ONEOK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.