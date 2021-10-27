Caxton Associates LP Has $611,000 Holdings in Schneider National, Inc. (NYSE:SNDR)

Caxton Associates LP trimmed its holdings in Schneider National, Inc. (NYSE:SNDR) by 18.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,077 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,405 shares during the period. Caxton Associates LP’s holdings in Schneider National were worth $611,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of SNDR. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Schneider National in the first quarter valued at about $50,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of Schneider National by 18.6% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 663 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Schneider National by 50.9% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 1,482 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Schneider National in the second quarter valued at about $163,000. Finally, AGF Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schneider National in the second quarter valued at about $190,000. 25.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SNDR stock opened at $25.02 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.74, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.91. Schneider National, Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.20 and a 52-week high of $27.15. The company’s 50-day moving average is $22.68.

Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.18. Schneider National had a net margin of 5.66% and a return on equity of 13.51%. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Schneider National, Inc. will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SNDR. Credit Suisse Group set a $21.41 price target on Schneider National and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Cowen upgraded Schneider National from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $30.00 to $32.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Raymond James began coverage on Schneider National in a report on Friday, September 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Citigroup dropped their target price on Schneider National from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Schneider National from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.71.

Schneider National

Schneider National Inc provides transportation and logistics services. The firm’s transportation solutions include van truckload, dedicated, regional, bulk, intermodal, brokerage, supply chain management, port logistics services and engineering and freight payment services. It operates through the following segments: Truckload, Intermodal and Logistics.

